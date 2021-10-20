Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM): Price Up $0.3 (1.58)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (1.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NGM

Currently, NGM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (1.21%) from the hour prior. NGM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NGM ranks 114th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

NGM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NGM’s price is up $0.3 (1.58%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NGM has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NGM: Daily RSI Analysis For NGM, its RSI is now at 48.3871.

NGM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

