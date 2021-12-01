Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,689,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

