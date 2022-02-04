Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

