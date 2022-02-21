Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 246 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Body

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $346.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

