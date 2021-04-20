Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): Price Now Near $24.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NLSN

At the moment, NLSN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.86%) from the hour prior. NLSN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NLSN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NLSN’s price is down $-0.59 (-2.33%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NLSN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Nielsen Holdings plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

