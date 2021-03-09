Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): Price Now Near $26.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NLSN

Currently, NLSN’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NLSN has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NLSN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NLSN’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.76%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NLSN’s price action over the past 90 days.

