Nikola Corp (NKLA): Price Down $-0.44 (-3.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-2.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NKLA

At the time of this writing, NKLA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-2.54%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NKLA has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NKLA ranks 69th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

NKLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NKLA’s price is down $-0.44 (-3.5%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Nikola Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For NKLA News Traders

Investors and traders in NKLA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Slipped Today

There’s a positive catalyst on the horizon, but are the gains from it already baked into stock prices?

