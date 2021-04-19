Nikola Corp (NKLA): Price Now Near $10.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NKLA

list(“500 – Internal server error”) It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NKLA has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NKLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NKLA’s price is down $-0.66 (-6.01%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Nikola Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

