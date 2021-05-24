Nikola Corp (NKLA): Price Up $0.04 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.13 (-1.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NKLA

At the moment, NKLA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-1.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NKLA ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

NKLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NKLA’s price is up $0.04 (0.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on NKLA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NKLA’s price action over the past 90 days.