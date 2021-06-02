Nikola Corp (NKLA): Price Up $1.03 (6.64)% Over Past Day, Up $0.49 (3.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NKLA

At the time of this writing, NKLA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.49 (3.05%) from the hour prior. NKLA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, NKLA ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NKLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NKLA’s price is up $1.03 (6.64%) from the day prior. NKLA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NKLA’s price action over the past 90 days.