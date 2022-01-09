Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,434.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

