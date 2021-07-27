NIO Inc (NIO): Price Down $-3.23 (-7.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.86 (-2.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NIO

At the moment, NIO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.86 (-2.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NIO has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NIO ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

NIO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NIO’s price is down $-3.23 (-7.47%) from the day prior. NIO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NIO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NIO: Daily RSI Analysis For NIO, its RSI is now at 0.

500 – Internal server error

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market