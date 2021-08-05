Nisource Inc (NI): Price Up $0.18 (0.69)% Over Past Day, Up $0.24 (0.97)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NI

At the time of this writing, NI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (0.97%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NI ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

NI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NI’s price is up $0.18 (0.69%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Nisource Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NI: Daily RSI Analysis For NI, its RSI is now at 85.5422.

NI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For NI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on NI may find value in this recent story:

NiSource Inc (NI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NiSource Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call. Joining me today are Joe Hamrock, our Chief Executive Officer; Donald Brown, our Chief Financial Officer; Shawn Anderson, our Chief Strategy and Risk Officer; and Randy Hulen, our VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer.

