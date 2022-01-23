Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

