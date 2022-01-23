Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

