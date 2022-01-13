Niu Technologies (NIU): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.63)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.21 (-1.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NIU

At the time of this writing, NIU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-1.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NIU ranks 74th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

NIU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NIU’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Niu Technologies’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NIU: Daily RSI Analysis NIU’s RSI now stands at 76.2653.

NIU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

