Nkarta Inc (NKTX): Price Now Near $13.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NKTX

At the time of this writing, NKTX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.96%) from the hour prior. NKTX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NKTX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NKTX ranks 165th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NKTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NKTX’s price is down $-0.31 (-2.28%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Nkarta Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NKTX: Daily RSI Analysis NKTX’s RSI now stands at 34.0426.

NKTX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

