Nkarta Inc (NKTX): Price Now Near $14.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NKTX

At the moment, NKTX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.77 (-4.95%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NKTX has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NKTX ranks 265th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

NKTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NKTX’s price is down $-0.83 (-5.33%) from the day prior. NKTX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NKTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NKTX: Daily RSI Analysis NKTX’s RSI now stands at 43.9189.

NKTX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

