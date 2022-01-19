NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.49 Million in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,937,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

