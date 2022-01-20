NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $618,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

