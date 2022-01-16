NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 371.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,726,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 443,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 149,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).