NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

APH stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

