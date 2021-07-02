Nokia Corp (NOK): Price Now Near $5.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOK

Currently, NOK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. NOK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, NOK ranks 71st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NOK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NOK’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.65%) from the day prior. NOK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Nokia Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.