Nokia Corp (NOK): Price Up $0.01 (0.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NOK

At the time of this writing, NOK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NOK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NOK’s price is up $0.01 (0.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NOK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Nokia Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For NOK News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on NOK may find value in this recent story:

Nokia (NOK) to Power China Mobile’s Deployment of Cloud

Nokia’s (NOK) Nuage Networks provides SDN solutions that enable managed service providers and cloud providers to deliver public cloud services to enterprise customers.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

