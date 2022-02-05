Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Announces Earnings Results

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

