Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NOMD opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

