Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $373.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

