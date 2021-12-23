Nordea Investment Management AB Has $112.21 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.93% of PulteGroup worth $112,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

