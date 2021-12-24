Nordea Investment Management AB Has $46.23 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455,431 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Huntington Bancshares worth $46,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 497,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

