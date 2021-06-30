Nordstrom Inc (JWN): Price Up $0.1 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for JWN

At the moment, JWN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.07%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that JWN has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

JWN ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

JWN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, JWN’s price is up $0.1 (0.29%) from the day prior. JWN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Nordstrom Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.