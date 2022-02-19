North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Body

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.70. The stock has a market cap of C$598.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories