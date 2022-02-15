NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Olin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,819,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

