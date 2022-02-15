NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).