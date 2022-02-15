NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 13,769 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

