Northcoast Research Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to “Buy”

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $193.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

