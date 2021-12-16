Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG): Price Up $0.33 (1.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.34 (1.79)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NOG

At the time of this writing, NOG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (1.79%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NOG has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NOG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, NOG ranks 48th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NOG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NOG’s price is up $0.33 (1.77%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NOG has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NOG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NOG: Daily RSI Analysis For NOG, its RSI is now at 53.271.

NOG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For NOG News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on NOG may find value in this recent story:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Long-Term Base Dividend Growth Plan