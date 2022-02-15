Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Raised by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 194.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after buying an additional 280,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

