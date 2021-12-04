Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 20,076 William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $115,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $181.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. William Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 15.36%.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

