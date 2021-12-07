Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Enveric Biosciences worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

