Northern Trust Corp Buys New Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $422.21 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.35 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.42.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

