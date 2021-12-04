Northern Trust Corp Invests $259,000 in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter worth $9,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 62.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

RMBL opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

