Northern Trust Corp Makes New $274,000 Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $435,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $12.92 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

