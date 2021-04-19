Northern Trust Corp (NTRS): Price Now Near $105.51; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NTRS

At the moment, NTRS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.46 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NTRS has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NTRS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NTRS’s price is down $-1.38 (-1.29%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as NTRS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NTRS’s price action over the past 90 days.

