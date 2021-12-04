Northern Trust Corp Purchases 16,588 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $4.02 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

