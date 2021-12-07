Northern Trust Corp Takes $104,000 Position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

