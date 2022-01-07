Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

