Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $403.45 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).