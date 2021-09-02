Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN): Price Down $-0.16 (-0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NWN

Currently, NWN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NWN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, NWN ranks 82nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NWN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NWN’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NWN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on NWN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Northwest Natural Holding Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NWN: Daily RSI Analysis NWN’s RSI now stands at 78.0822.

NWN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market