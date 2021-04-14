Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH): Price Now Near $30.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NCLH

At the time of this writing, NCLH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.64%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NCLH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NCLH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NCLH’s price is up $0.61 (2.09%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NCLH has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NCLH’s price action over the past 90 days.

For NCLH News Traders

Investors and traders in NCLH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Disembarking From Norwegian Cruise Line

Photo by CHUYN/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Since publishing my bullish article on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) a little over a year ago, the shares have returned about 72.5% against a gain of 66.75% for the S&P 500. My short put trade enhanced returns still further, with the result that…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market