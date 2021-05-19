NOV Inc (NOV): Price Now Near $16.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOV

Currently, NOV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NOV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NOV; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NOV ranks 50th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

NOV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NOV’s price is down $-0.93 (-5.34%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NOV has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NOV’s price action over the past 90 days.

